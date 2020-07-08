Advertisement

As DWD triples staff, Assembly Republicans propose unemployment loan program

The Dept. of Workforce Development has increased staffing to handle the volume of unemployment claims.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Workforce Development says an increase in staffing and expanded call center hours will aid in processing unemployment claims.

The DWD announced the staff working to answer calls, process claims, and distribute funds has grown from 500 people to over 1,700 as of Tuesday.

The call center has also expended it’s help hours from 6:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and also is available on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GOP’s unemployment proposal

Assembly Republicans say these efforts aren’t enough. At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke called on the governor to approve a proposal that would deliver bridge-loans to those awaiting unemployment decisions.

Steineke says the program would utilize the over $280 million left from Wisconsin’s allocation of the Federal CARES act.

“We’re calling on Gov. Evers to step up and give Wisconsinites the hand up that they need,” said Rep. Steineke. “We are proposing the administration set up a zero-interest forgivable bridge loan program to help those folks.”

Republicans say many of the unemployed need money to make payments in the short term. The bridge loans would go to the 141,100 individuals still awaiting judgement from DWD.

“These are real stories. These are people losing their homes and people that can’t put food on the table and that can’t pay their bills,” said Rep. Jon Plummer.

The Department of Workforce Development says there are issues that arise in the adjudication process that can cause a delay.

"While we are required by law to determine eligibility before we pay benefits, we know the time it takes to investigate eligibility issues that hold up some claims creates incredible hardship on those people who are relying on UI to pay their bills," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "With the additional staff, we are reducing the time it takes to process verification documents, investigate issues raised by claimants and employers, and get the benefits out the door."

To apply for unemployment benefits, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Burglars steal guns and a car from unsuspecting neighbors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A orange Hyundai Santa Fe, three rifles and a handgun were stolen from a Carberry Street home on the east side of Madison early Wednesday morning.

News

Assembly republicans propose unemployment loan program

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

MPD: 10 shell casings located after shots fired on east side

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating several reports of gunshots fired on the city’s east side late Tuesday night.

Crime

MPD: Madison man arrested after kicking in door of young woman’s apartment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A 57-year-old Madison man kicked in the door of a 21-year-old woman’s apartment and repeatedly yelled “Where is he?” to her Tuesday night, police say.

Latest News

News

4 - Homicide investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Sun Prairie dedicates statue, names street after fallen fire captain Cory Barr

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The City of Sun Prairie will be dedicating a statue and memorial to fallen firefighter Cory Barr and all the fire personal who responded to the explosion in 2018.

Coronavirus

Concealed Carry during the Dane County mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The upcoming order to wear a mask in Dane Co. should not affect gun owners with concealed carry permits ability to still pack their firearms, the City of Madison’s deputy attorney tells NBC15 News.

News

Dangerous Heat Wednesday To Strong Storms Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Some areas could see heat indexes over 100 degrees, before a front moves in triggering thunderstorms Thursday.

Coronavirus

All Wisconsin state workers required to wear masks while indoors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Starting next Monday, all Wisconsin state employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while indoors in state facilities.

State

Evers restarting plans to expand I-94 around Milwaukee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WMTV Staff
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 around Milwaukee.