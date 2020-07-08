Advertisement

Columbus Common Council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue

The Columbus Common Council has voted 4-1 to remove a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, the explorer the city is named after.
A 15-year-old created a petition to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus, WI.
A 15-year-old created a petition to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus, WI.((WMTV/Michelle Baik))
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus Common Council has voted 4-1 to remove a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, the explorer the city is named after.

The statue will now be moved into temporary storage. Eventually the statue will be used for educational purposes.

Resident Abigail Adams started a petition to remove the statue after being inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The petition argued that the statue, at its current location at Highway 16 and Highway 151, does not provide any context for Columbus’ now controversial actions after landing in the Americas.

“There is nothing here telling the history of how he enslaved thousands of Native Americans,” she said. “There’s nothing here saying he set a precedent for how European colonizers would treat the Native American populations for hundreds of years to come.”

Describing Columbus as a “villain,” Adams says with statues of other “racist historical figures” being removed around the country that her city should do the same with its Columbus statue. She did acknowledge everyone in the community is not onboard with her plan.

“A lot of people think that what I’m trying to do here is erase our history, trying to take away a piece of the city of Columbus,” she said, adding that was not what she was trying to do.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community mourns death of 10-year-old Baraboo girl at Tuesday vigil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Nearly 100 people attended a vigil for 10-year-old Kodi Dutcher Tuesday evening after her body was found late Tuesday morning in a rural farm area not far from her home.

News

More than $160 million of Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget to go to transportation aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Local governments will receive quarterly payments this week totaling $160,249,246 from WisDOT for General Transportation Aids, Connecting Highway Aids and Expressway Policing Aids.

State

Ron Johnson says U.S. “overreacted” to the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Sen. Ron Johnson (R - WI) says that the United States has “overacted” in its response to the COVID-10 pandemic, the D.C.-based news website Axios reports.

Local

Concern over weekend crowds at tubing business in Albany

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Concern over weekend crowds at tubing business in Albany

Latest News

News

Police find body of missing Baraboo 10-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Thunderstorms cause power outages across southern Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Over 700 customers are out of power after severe thunderstorms rolled through Southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

News

5 - DHS press conference

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Suspect in cabaret shooting turns himself in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
One of the two men wanted in connection with the shooting last month at a Janesville gentleman’s club that left four people injured has turned himself in.

News

5 - Body of missing girl found

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dane County Masks

Updated: 4 hours ago