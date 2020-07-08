Advertisement

Community mourns death of 10-year-old Baraboo girl at Tuesday vigil

Kodi Dutcher vigil
Kodi Dutcher vigil(Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 100 people attended a vigil for 10-year-old Kodi Dutcher Tuesday evening after her body was found late Tuesday morning in a rural farm area not far from her home.

Too exhausted to attend, Kodi’s family watched the vigil via a Facebook Live video. The vigil’s organizer shared a message from Kodi’s family.

“Kodi was such an amazing, silly, and loving kid. We are heartbroken. Thank you to everyone who donated their time and resources. Who prayed and lent support.”

Kodi’s body was found at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning by a National Guard helicopter. Her mom says she went missing Monday afternoon, leaving behind her phone and her shoes.

Many of those who search for Kodi overnight didn’t know her personally but felt moved to help her and her family.

“We are here for the family, she doesn’t have to be alone,” said one of the vigil attendees.

Authorities say their focus is now to investigate Kodi’s death. Her family believes she took pills before leaving her home, however, police have not confirmed whether those pills were connected to her death.

Organizers are planning a joint vigil with the family. A time and date are still being determined.

