Concealed Carry during the Dane County mask order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The upcoming order to wear a mask in Dane Co. should not affect gun owners with concealed carry permits ability to still pack their firearms, the City of Madison’s deputy attorney tells NBC15 News.

In response to a question from a viewer who said they are told during concealed carry training that they should not wear masks while carrying their weapons, we asked several agencies how that policy would work once the mask requirement went into effect.

Deputy City Attorney Marci Paulson responded by saying she doesn’t know of any statutory or regulatory prohibition that would affect a concealed carry license while complying with the order to wear a mask.

A member of Public Health Madison and Dane County reported hearing similar questions from gun owners and mirrored Paulson’s statement about statutory regulations.

Prior to contacting the city, the Madison Police Department’s spokesperson Joel DeSpain referred NBC15 to Paulson for the answer, implying that they will follow Paulson’s guidance. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has not responded in relation to the question.

