Dangerous Heat Wednesday To Strong Storms Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Meteorologists have declared both Wednesday and Thursday Alert Days.

The very hot stretch of weather continues with temperatures around 90 degrees into Wednesday evening. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees. Take it easy if planning to spend time outside. While there could be an isolated shower or storm, most places remain dry with little in relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. Overnight lows will be down into the lower 70s.

Another warm day expected Thursday with highs around 90 degrees. This go around, showers and storms are expected. While a storm is possible at anytime, the more organized activity will arrive late afternoon and into the evening hours. This is when we could have strong to severe storms. Activity will continue Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Late Friday and heading through the weekend will bring some slightly cooler temperatures into the lower and middle 80s. Small rain chances will remain, but most can expect a dry stretch of weather. Enjoy the weekend, because there are signs of impressive heat building once again by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.