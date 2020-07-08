Advertisement

Don’t name name businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases, state Chamber of Commerce urges

The Chamber president said Wednesday that releasing the names was “potentially defamatory.”
Picture Courtesy: MGN (Freepik)(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The president of Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is renewing his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more positive cases of COVID-19.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer last week asked that DHS back off its plans to make the names public.

A department spokeswoman said Tuesday there were no plans to publish them, but agency Secretary Andrea Palm appeared to hedge during a news conference when she said there were no plans to do that “this week.”

Bauer said Wednesday that releasing the names was “potentially defamatory.”

