FIRST ALERT DAY: National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory through 7 p.m.

Projected high temperatures for July 8, 2020
Projected high temperatures for July 8, 2020(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With heat indices expected to approach 100º on Wednesday, the National Weather Services has issued a heat advisory for Dane County, spurring Public Health Madison Dane County to offer several tips for staying cool.

The health agency warns the extremely high temperatures along with the brutal humidity can seriously jeopardize someone’s health, noting that some of the most susceptible people are seniors, people who exercise outdoors, infants and children, lower income individuals, the homeless, and people who already suffer from other medical conditions.

“Precautions people can take to avoid serious health consequences should focus on staying cool, staying hydrated, and staying connected,” Dane County Emergency Management Director Charles A. Tubbs, Sr. said. He urges everyone to be prepared for the heat and take steps to protect themselves from it.

Some recommendations from PHMDC for staying cool, staying hydrated, and staying connected include:

Staying cool

  • Stay inside air-conditioned buildings if possible.  Both East and West Towne Malls are open (M-Sa 10:30a-7p and Su 11:30a-6p).  Remember to stay six feet away from people you don’t live with and wear a mask!
  • Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Take a cool shower or bath to help reduce your core body temperature.
  • Never sit in a parked car or leave a child or pet in a parked car.

Staying hydrated

  • Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
  • Drink at least two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
  • Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.
  • Make sure your household members and pets are drinking enough water.

Staying connected

  • Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
  • Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors.  Call, text, or do a video call.  If you visit in person, remember to stay physically distant (six feet away).  Greet people from outside their home.

