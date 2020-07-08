Goodman Pool in Madison to reopen next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goodman Pool is set to reopen on July 15 with some new rules.

Each day the pool will be open during three 2-hour sessions with limited capacities. Copied from the pool’s website:

What to Know Before Your Visit

Arrive ready to swim.

All lockers and changing rooms are closed.

Bring a chair.

Deck chairs are not provided this year.

Wear a mask.

All guests aged 5 years or older are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering the pool.

Bring a water bottle. Water is allowed. Carry-in food and other beverages are not permitted.

New touch-free water filling stations are available.

Consider purchasing a Pool Play Pass in advance.

Online or onsite Monday – Friday

Masks Required

All pool guests over the age of 5 are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering the Goodman Pool. The pool encourage’s guests to help keep all pool visitors and staff safe by maintaining a physical distance and wearing a mask in the restrooms, when receiving first aid and when interacting with pool staff. See Public Health Madison & Dane County for information on how to get a mask.

Hours and Prices

Weather permitting, three 2-hour sessions will be offered for recreational swimming each day with reduced capacity limits. (see Hours & Prices for more information)

12 – 2pm

2:30 – 4:30pm

5 – 7pm

Admission is reduced to $3/ per person, per session

Anyone aged 1 year and older

Session admission may be purchased onsite by cash, check, Visa or MasterCard

Frequent visitors may be interested in purchasing or applying for a scholarship for a Pool Play Pass good for 11 swim sessions for $30 (tax included). The Pool Play Pass line provides a touch-free entrance.

2020 Adjustments

All guests aged 5 years or older are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering.

Guests must maintain 6 feet physical distancing at all times with anyone outside of your household.

Limited restrooms are open.

Limited showers are available.

Lockers are closed.

Changing rooms are closed.

Deck chairs are not provided.

Concessions are closed.

Water features are off. Water toys are not permitted.

All staff will wear a face covering, except Lifeguards while on duty.

