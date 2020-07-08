Advertisement

Goodman Pool in Madison to reopen next week

(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goodman Pool is set to reopen on July 15 with some new rules.

Each day the pool will be open during three 2-hour sessions with limited capacities. Copied from the pool’s website:

What to Know Before Your Visit

  • Arrive ready to swim.
  • All lockers and changing rooms are closed.
  • Bring a chair.
  • Deck chairs are not provided this year.
  • Wear a mask.
  • All guests aged 5 years or older are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering the pool.
  • Bring a water bottle. Water is allowed. Carry-in food and other beverages are not permitted.
  • New touch-free water filling stations are available.
  • Consider purchasing a Pool Play Pass in advance.
  • Online or onsite Monday – Friday

Masks Required

All pool guests over the age of 5 are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering the Goodman Pool. The pool encourage’s guests to help keep all pool visitors and staff safe by maintaining a physical distance and wearing a mask in the restrooms, when receiving first aid and when interacting with pool staff. See Public Health Madison & Dane County for information on how to get a mask.

Hours and Prices

  • Weather permitting, three 2-hour sessions will be offered for recreational swimming each day with reduced capacity limits. (see Hours & Prices for more information)
  • 12 – 2pm
  • 2:30 – 4:30pm
  • 5 – 7pm
  • Admission is reduced to $3/ per person, per session
  • Anyone aged 1 year and older
  • Session admission may be purchased onsite by cash, check, Visa or MasterCard
  • Frequent visitors may be interested in purchasing or applying for a scholarship for a Pool Play Pass good for 11 swim sessions for $30 (tax included). The Pool Play Pass line provides a touch-free entrance.

2020 Adjustments

  • All guests aged 5 years or older are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering.
  • Guests must maintain 6 feet physical distancing at all times with anyone outside of your household.
  • Limited restrooms are open.
  • Limited showers are available.
  • Lockers are closed.
  • Changing rooms are closed.
  • Deck chairs are not provided.
  • Concessions are closed.
  • Water features are off. Water toys are not permitted.
  • All staff will wear a face covering, except Lifeguards while on duty.

