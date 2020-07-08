Goodman Pool in Madison to reopen next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goodman Pool is set to reopen on July 15 with some new rules.
Each day the pool will be open during three 2-hour sessions with limited capacities. Copied from the pool’s website:
What to Know Before Your Visit
- Arrive ready to swim.
- All lockers and changing rooms are closed.
- Bring a chair.
- Deck chairs are not provided this year.
- Wear a mask.
- All guests aged 5 years or older are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering the pool.
- Bring a water bottle. Water is allowed. Carry-in food and other beverages are not permitted.
- New touch-free water filling stations are available.
- Consider purchasing a Pool Play Pass in advance.
- Online or onsite Monday – Friday
Masks Required
All pool guests over the age of 5 are required to wear a mask while in line and upon entering the Goodman Pool. The pool encourage’s guests to help keep all pool visitors and staff safe by maintaining a physical distance and wearing a mask in the restrooms, when receiving first aid and when interacting with pool staff. See Public Health Madison & Dane County for information on how to get a mask.
- Weather permitting, three 2-hour sessions will be offered for recreational swimming each day with reduced capacity limits. (see Hours & Prices for more information)
- 12 – 2pm
- 2:30 – 4:30pm
- 5 – 7pm
- Admission is reduced to $3/ per person, per session
- Anyone aged 1 year and older
- Session admission may be purchased onsite by cash, check, Visa or MasterCard
- Frequent visitors may be interested in purchasing or applying for a scholarship for a Pool Play Pass good for 11 swim sessions for $30 (tax included). The Pool Play Pass line provides a touch-free entrance.
- Guests must maintain 6 feet physical distancing at all times with anyone outside of your household.
- Limited restrooms are open.
- Limited showers are available.
- Lockers are closed.
- Changing rooms are closed.
- Deck chairs are not provided.
- Concessions are closed.
- Water features are off. Water toys are not permitted.
- All staff will wear a face covering, except Lifeguards while on duty.
