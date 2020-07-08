Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' administration has postponed the reopening of the state Capitol building and will require all state employees to wear masks inside of state facilities starting next week. The Capitol building has been shuttered since March as part of Evers' plan to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. It had been set to open next Monday, but Evers' administration announced Wednesday that it will remain closed indefinitely. The administration also announced that starting Monday, all state employees must wear masks when working indoors in state facilities, including in bathrooms, elevators and parking garages.

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The president of Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is renewing his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more positive cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer last week asked that DHS back off its plans to make the names public. A department spokeswoman said Tuesday there were no plans to publish them, but agency Secretary Andrea Palm appeared to hedge during a news conference when she said there were no plans to do that “this week.” Bauer said Wednesday that releasing the names was “potentially defamatory.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 around Milwaukee. Then-Gov. Scott Walker abandoned the project in 2017, when it came with a price tag close to $1 billion. The plans were to expand the east-west corridor from four to eight lanes to ease congestion in one of the most dangerous stretches in the state. It runs from the Marquette interchange at 16th Street to the Zoo interchange at 70th Street.