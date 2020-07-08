Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind in Wisconsin. The order issued Tuesday takes effect Monday. It comes as reported deaths from the coronavirus broke 800 on Tuesday and confirmed cases are increasing. Gov. Tony Evers says he is considering a statewide mask requirement, but doesn't think he has the authority to do that. He called on everyone, particularly young adults, to take the virus seriously. Evers also announced that more than 2 million masks will be sent to public schools.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released. The Milwaukee VA Medical Center says the man was not a veteran.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students. The national guidelines issued Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement affect all international students attending colleges and universities across the country. It could result in an untold number of international students, many of whom typically pay higher tuition rates, returning to their home country. There were more than 7,200 students from 134 different countries enrolled at UW-Madison last fall.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 27-year-old man has died in a head-on crash with a squad car. Police say the man's vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the marked Milwaukee Police Department squad car. The Milwaukee man had to be extricated from his vehicle and died of his injuries. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who was his passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The squad car was driven by a 54-year-old officer who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is a 17-year veteran of the force. The crash is under investigation.