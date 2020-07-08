Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Dane County becomes Wisconsin's first with mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind in Wisconsin. The order issued Tuesday takes effect Monday. It comes as reported deaths from the coronavirus broke 800 on Tuesday and confirmed cases are increasing. Gov. Tony Evers says he is considering a statewide mask requirement, but doesn't think he has the authority to do that. He called on everyone, particularly young adults, to take the virus seriously. Evers also announced that more than 2 million masks will be sent to public schools.

MILWAUKEE HOSPITAL-SHOOTING

Police fatally shoot gunman at VA hospital in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released. The Milwaukee VA Medical Center says the man was not a veteran.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

More uncertainty for international students at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students. The national guidelines issued Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement affect all international students attending colleges and universities across the country. It could result in an untold number of international students, many of whom typically pay higher tuition rates, returning to their home country. There were more than 7,200 students from 134 different countries enrolled at UW-Madison last fall.

SQUAD CAR-FATAL CRASH

Man dies after crashing head-on into Milwaukee squad car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 27-year-old man has died in a head-on crash with a squad car. Police say the man's vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the marked Milwaukee Police Department squad car. The Milwaukee man had to be extricated from his vehicle and died of his injuries. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who was his passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The squad car was driven by a 54-year-old officer who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is a 17-year veteran of the force. The crash is under investigation.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-FUNDS-LAWSUIT-

States sue US department over virus relief funds for schools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California, Michigan and three other states are suing the U.S. Department of Education over pandemic relief funds. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the attorneys general of California and Michigan say the department run by Secretary Betsy DeVos is attempting to take pandemic relief funds away from K-12 public schools and divert them to private schools. Maine, New Mexico, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have joined the lawsuit. They say the department’s interim final rule would allow public schools that charge tuition similar to private colleges to get funds based on the total population they serve. DeVos previously said the funding is meant to support all students.

BEAR RELOCATED

Wandering bear tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.