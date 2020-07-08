Advertisement

Madison College offers online classes for virtual learning

Digital Backpack Series is free for anyone
(KY3)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College Libraries is offering a ‘Digital Backpack Series’ program to give students and parents an opportunity to learn more about how to make the most of virtual learning.

There are classes on video conferencing, library research, equipment best for online classes, plus a basics of virtual learning class, among others. The classes are free for anyone and it is open to any grade level.

“The ones that have taken it have really appreciated it. The fact that it’s free it’s offered a lot and it’s only 30 minutes. Everybody is very busy and so we just try to cover the basics and make sure that students can get off to a good start and follow up with if they need help were here for them,” Julie Gores, Dean of Libraries with Madison College, said.

The classes are offered throughout the summer, until the end of August. Gores said the goal is to help students get off on the right foot in the fall -- no matter what school looks like.

“There are things that are good to know but what do you need to know and so the summer breeze series captures that. So they go onto the semester and they know how to access the virtual desktop, they know how to connect to their students and teachers and webex so right out of the gate they’re good to go,” Gores said.

To sign-up click here.

