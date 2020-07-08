Advertisement

Madison man accused of attacking 3 people in apartment building

The 37-year-old also allegedly trying to steal phones from 2 of them
.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison man is accused of going into an apartment building on the near west side of the city Tuesday evening and attacking three people in its common areas.

According to the Madison Police Department’s incident report, Bernard R. Tates went into the complex on N. Brooks Street shortly before 8 p.m. First, he allegedly forcefully took a 58-year-old woman’s phone and then shoved her into a glass doorway, injuring her arm.

Next, he went after a 36-year-old man, investigators said. The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim and tried – unsuccessfully – to snatch his phone. Finally, a 41-year-old man told police officers he was shoved down a flight of stairs, injuring his back and knocking the wind out of him.

MPD’s report indicated Tates fled the building and got onto a Madison Metro bus, before officers caught up to him and made him get off. At that point, Tates allegedly struggled with officers and tried to run, only surrendering when an officer threatened to deploy his Taser.

One officer was injured in the fight, a department spokesperson said.

Tates was booked into the Dane County jail on counts of robbery with use of force, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, possession of cocaine, and a probation violation.

