Advertisement

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE CO., Fla. (WINK/CNN) - A man at a Florida Costco was captured on video yelling and cursing at people, reportedly after a woman asked him to comply with the store rule of wearing a face covering.

The man is seen stepping toward the person, fists balled, while yelling "I feel threatened!"

He steps forward again, screaming "Back the (expletive) up and your (expletive) phone down."

The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

"They're just trying to protect their loved ones, so I kind of find it selfish if he doesn't have his mask on and someone asks him politely, you know," said Rocky Olah, a shopper at the store.

The Ted Todd Insurance Agency in Bonita Springs said the man in the video is a former employee. They fired him when social media users alerted them to the video.

They said the behavior is in direct conflict with the company values.

A TV station reported it reached out to the man in the video but hasn't heard back yet.

The county sheriff's office said it's aware of the incident.

Copyright 2020 WINK via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Breonna Taylor: New video shows moments immediately following deadly shooting

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By NATALIA MARTINEZ
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained new video that shows the moments after the Breonna Taylor shooting.

News

Dangerous Heat Wednesday To Strong Storms Thursday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Some areas could see heat indexes over 100 degrees, before a front moves in triggering thunderstorms Thursday.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records Thursday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private.

National

New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Latest News

Coronavirus

All Wisconsin state workers required to wear masks while indoors

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Starting next Monday, all Wisconsin state employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while indoors in state facilities.

State

Evers restarting plans to expand I-94 around Milwaukee

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and WMTV Staff
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 around Milwaukee.

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

State

Semi truck rolls onto side and pushes barrier into opposing traffic near Eau Claire

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A semi driver was injured after his tractor trailer rolled onto its side and pushed a median barrier into opposing traffic along I-94 in Saint Crois County Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Caught on camera: A man screams at a woman after she asked him to comply with Costco's policy requiring face coverings.