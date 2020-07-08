Advertisement

More than $160 million of Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget to go to transportation aid

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson announced Tuesday that as part of the governor’s 2019-2021 biennial budget, more than $160 million will go to transportation aid for local governments.

Local governments will receive quarterly payments this week totaling $160,249,246 from WisDOT for General Transportation Aids, Connecting Highway Aids and Expressway Policing Aids.

“As our economy continues to recover from the effects of this pandemic, it is critically important for us to invest in our state’s infrastructure,” Gov. Evers said. “After years of neglecting our roads and bridges, The People’s Budget made historic new investments to provide the 21st-century transportation system we need in order to thrive. Funding for local roads is an important part of economic development in our state, whether it’s getting to work or school or transporting goods to market—an investment in infrastructure is an investment in our state’s economy for years to come.”

Payments to Wisconsin’s 1,850 villages, towns and cities include:

  • $156,977,397 in General Transportation Aids
  • $3,015,875 to municipalities eligible to receive Connecting Highway Aids
  • $255,975 to Milwaukee County for Expressway Policing Aids

General Transportation Aids help to cover the costs of constructing, maintaining and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities.

According to the governor’s office, the increase in local assistance is part of more than $465 million in new funding for transportation projects included in the governor’s 2019-2021 state budget. The funding is the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund in a generation.

Included in the budget is $320 million in new funding for the State Highway Rehabilitation program, $1.9 million for local roads and $75 million in one-time funding for the Multi-modal Local Supplement grant program, according to the governor’s office.

For the 2020 calendar year, local governments will receive more than $505 million in general transportation aids financial assistance to support transportation related projects. According to the governor’s office, this is a 10 percent increase over 2019 allocations.

Additionally, $2.5 million was also allocated to towns that are limited by the 85 percent of three-year average cost limitations under the general transportation aids program.

Quarterly payments for cities, towns and villages are sent the first Monday in Jan., April, July and Oct. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in Jan., 50 percent on the first Monday in July and 25 percent on the first Monday in Oct.

