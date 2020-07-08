MPD: 10 shell casings located after shots fired on east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating several reports of gunshots fired on the city’s east side late Tuesday night.

Police say several gunshots were heard in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street just before midnight, according to an incident report from MPD

Responding officers located 10 shell casings and discovered a home and a vehicle struck by gunfire several times. The residence was empty, and no one was injured, according to police

MPD says security video is currently being collected and reviewed and they are looking more information on the incident.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

