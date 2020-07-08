Advertisement

MPD: Burglars steal guns and a car from unsuspecting neighbors

A orange Hyundai Santa Fe, three rifles and a handgun were stolen from a Carberry Street home on the east side of Madison early Wednesday morning.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A orange Hyundai Santa Fe, three rifles and a handgun were stolen from a Carberry Street home on the east side of Madison early Wednesday morning.

Police say the burglars first stole the car key and then drove off with the Santa Fe that was parked in the residence’s driveway, according to an incident report from MPD.

Neighbors told police officers that a dark-colored sedan was spotted driving around the area and several young people hopping in and out of their vehicle to check for unlocked car doors throughout the neighborhood.

A homeowner from nearby Vidon Drive told officers his car had been rifled through as well.

