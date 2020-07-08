MPD: Madison man arrested after kicking in door of young woman’s apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old Madison man kicked in the door of a 21-year-old woman’s apartment and repeatedly yelled “Where is he?” to her Tuesday night, police say.

Police say the suspect, identified as Floyd J. Morton, burst through the door yelling “Where is he? Where is it?” at the apartment in the 300 block of East Mifflin Street, according to an incident report from MPD.

MPD reported that the victim was not injured during the incident. Although Morton was no longer in the victim’s apartment, he remained in the area and MPD was able to arrest him.

The suspect was reportedly on probation at the time of the crime and was arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in addition to his probation violation.

