MPD: Man draws BB gun during disturbance at Warner Park

Warner Park
Warner Park(City of Madison)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police say he drew what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at people at Warner Park Boat Launch late Sunday night.

Madison police say Marlon M. Smith drew the gun during a disturbance, in the 1500 block of Troy Drive around 9:30 p.m. He allegedly left the park when police officers arrived.

About two hours later, officers were called to a parking lot for another disturbance, where a man was pointing a handgun at another victim, according to police.

The suspect got in a car and drove off when officers arrived, but was arrested soon after.

It turns out that the gun he had allegedly drew was in fact “a very realistic” BB gun, found left in a dumpster near that parking lot, according to an incident report from MPD.

