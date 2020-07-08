Advertisement

Percent-positive of COVID-19 rises again as 500+ new cases confirmed

The rolling average has hit its second-highest level yet recorded.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than five hundred new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, coupled with an decrease in total tests reported, sent the daily percentage of tests that came back positive back up over five percent.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the agency tallied 598 new cases in its latest report, which also pushed its seven-day rolling average number of new cases to 565, the second average since the pandemic began.

The latest state figures show 10,736 total tests were reported Wednesday, down from the more than 12,000 recorded the previous day. That sent the percent-positive to 5.6 percent, down from the recent highs over the weekend, but more than a percentage point higher than both Tuesday and this time last week.

Two more deaths were reported, raising the total number of people who died from coronavirus to 807. In the past week, the state has reported 14 deaths, one of the lowest weekly totals since the outbreak accelerated in Wisconsin.

Of the more than 33,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 80 percent of them, or 26,305, have recovered, while 18 percent of cases remain active.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.352
Brown Co.3,08742
Columbia Co.1051
Dane Co.2,58730
Dodge Co.4885
Grant Co.18013
Green Co.1011
Green Lake Co.410
Iowa Co.380
Jefferson Co.3034
Juneau Co.441
Lafayette Co.760
Marquette Co.733
Milwaukee Co.12,728397
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.96424
Sauk Co.1303
Waukesha Co.1,48339

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

