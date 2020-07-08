Percent-positive of COVID-19 rises again as 500+ new cases confirmed
The rolling average has hit its second-highest level yet recorded.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than five hundred new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, coupled with an decrease in total tests reported, sent the daily percentage of tests that came back positive back up over five percent.
According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the agency tallied 598 new cases in its latest report, which also pushed its seven-day rolling average number of new cases to 565, the second average since the pandemic began.
The latest state figures show 10,736 total tests were reported Wednesday, down from the more than 12,000 recorded the previous day. That sent the percent-positive to 5.6 percent, down from the recent highs over the weekend, but more than a percentage point higher than both Tuesday and this time last week.
Two more deaths were reported, raising the total number of people who died from coronavirus to 807. In the past week, the state has reported 14 deaths, one of the lowest weekly totals since the outbreak accelerated in Wisconsin.
Of the more than 33,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 80 percent of them, or 26,305, have recovered, while 18 percent of cases remain active.
County Breakdown
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Adams Co.
|35
|2
|Brown Co.
|3,087
|42
|Columbia Co.
|105
|1
|Dane Co.
|2,587
|30
|Dodge Co.
|488
|5
|Grant Co.
|180
|13
|Green Co.
|101
|1
|Green Lake Co.
|41
|0
|Iowa Co.
|38
|0
|Jefferson Co.
|303
|4
|Juneau Co.
|44
|1
|Lafayette Co.
|76
|0
|Marquette Co.
|73
|3
|Milwaukee Co.
|12,728
|397
|Richland Co.
|15
|4
|Rock Co.
|964
|24
|Sauk Co.
|130
|3
|Waukesha Co.
|1,483
|39
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.