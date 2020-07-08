Advertisement

Police investigating Town of Madison homicide

The Town of Madison Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found early Wednesday morning on the side of a road.
The Town of Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Thursday, July 8, 2020.
The Town of Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Thursday, July 8, 2020.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Town of Madison Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found early Wednesday morning on the side of a road.

According to a police statement, officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Nygard Street Crocus Circle intersection where they found person. The department did not release any information about the victim or how they died.

Police say the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Response Unit and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office have joined in the investigation.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will update it as more information develops.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

