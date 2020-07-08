Police investigating Town of Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Town of Madison Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found early Wednesday morning on the side of a road.

According to a police statement, officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Nygard Street Crocus Circle intersection where they found person. The department did not release any information about the victim or how they died.

Police say the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Response Unit and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office have joined in the investigation.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will update it as more information develops.

