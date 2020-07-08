Advertisement

Ron Johnson says U.S. “overreacted” to the COVID-19 pandemic

Sen. Ron Johnson (R - WI) says that the United States has “overacted” in its response to the COVID-10 pandemic, the D.C.-based news website Axios reports.
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Ron Johnson (R - WI) says that the United States has “overacted” in its response to the COVID-10 pandemic, the D.C.-based news website Axios reports.

“[I]n hindsight, I think we overreacted. We closed too much of our economy down, and I don’t think we focused enough on what we needed to do: isolate the sick, quarantine them, protect the vulnerable,” Sen. Johnson told Axios’ Mike Allen during a small business recovery event on July 1.

The senator added that he understands lawmakers have had to make tough decisions with information that is often not accurate.

"The first assumption we all made is that COVID is nobody's fault. It's basically an act of God. And so the businesses that are suffering ... it's not their fault," the Wisconsin senator said.

Johnson continued that he believes the government needs to look for ways to restart businesses that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, such as inclusive financial support from the government, according to Axios.

"We really need to be taking a look at some program or programs ... to potentially restore capital to viable businesses that can reopen. But those same businesses need to have some kind of game plan," Johnson said.

"We need to make sure they have the financial resources to restore the capital so they can reopen," the senator said, according to Axios.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than $160 million of Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget to go to transportation aid

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Local governments will receive quarterly payments this week totaling $160,249,246 from WisDOT for General Transportation Aids, Connecting Highway Aids and Expressway Policing Aids.

News

Police find body of missing Baraboo 10-year-old

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Thunderstorms cause power outages across southern Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Over 700 customers are out of power after severe thunderstorms rolled through Southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

News

5 - DHS press conference

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Suspect in cabaret shooting turns himself in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
One of the two men wanted in connection with the shooting last month at a Janesville gentleman’s club that left four people injured has turned himself in.

News

5 - Body of missing girl found

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dane County Masks

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

4pm - Body of missing Baraboo girl found

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gov. Tony Evers announces additional efforts to distribute personal protective equipment across state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to a release issued by the Governor’s office, Wisconsin Emergency Management will begin shipping more than 2 million cloth face masks and more than 4,200 infrared thermometers to K-12 public, charter and private schools throughout the state.

Local

MPD numbers show just how violent the past week was in Madison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Fifteen times in the past seven days, Madison police officers responded to reports of gunfire somewhere in the city. Only once last year were there more shots fired calls - in a month.