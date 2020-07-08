Ron Johnson says U.S. “overreacted” to the COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Ron Johnson (R - WI) says that the United States has “overacted” in its response to the COVID-10 pandemic, the D.C.-based news website Axios reports.

“[I]n hindsight, I think we overreacted. We closed too much of our economy down, and I don’t think we focused enough on what we needed to do: isolate the sick, quarantine them, protect the vulnerable,” Sen. Johnson told Axios’ Mike Allen during a small business recovery event on July 1.

The senator added that he understands lawmakers have had to make tough decisions with information that is often not accurate.

"The first assumption we all made is that COVID is nobody's fault. It's basically an act of God. And so the businesses that are suffering ... it's not their fault," the Wisconsin senator said.

Johnson continued that he believes the government needs to look for ways to restart businesses that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, such as inclusive financial support from the government, according to Axios.

"We really need to be taking a look at some program or programs ... to potentially restore capital to viable businesses that can reopen. But those same businesses need to have some kind of game plan," Johnson said.

"We need to make sure they have the financial resources to restore the capital so they can reopen," the senator said, according to Axios.

