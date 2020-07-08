Advertisement

Ryder Cup in Wisconsin postponed until 2021

Presidents Cup also pushed back
2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits moved to 2021.
2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits moved to 2021.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHISTLING STRAIGHTS, Wis. (AP) - With no guarantee of fans, there won’t be a Ryder Cup this year.

The PGA of America says the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin has been pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA Tour still hasn’t allowed spectators at its events, and no other golf tournament is dependent on partisan cheering like the Ryder Cup.

After working with the PGA Tour and its Presidents Cup, the decision was reached to move the Ryder Cup to Sept. 24-26 in 2021. That means the Presidents Cup will return to even-numbered years starting in 2022 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

