Semi truck rolls onto side and pushes barrier into opposing traffic near Eau Claire

SAINT CROIS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi driver was injured after his tractor trailer rolled onto its side and pushed a median barrier into opposing traffic along I-94 in Saint Crois County Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a social media post that the crash took place in a work zone at State 128 near Eau Claire around 5 a.m.

The impact of the rolling semi appears to have pushed the median barrier into the opposing eastbound lanes of the interstate, according to State Patrol.

Initial reports found that the semi driver may have fallen asleep while driving through the work zone. That driver was brought to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

