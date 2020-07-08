Advertisement

Sun Prairie dedicates statue, names street after fallen fire captain Cory Barr

The City of Sun Prairie will be dedicating a statue and memorial to fallen firefighter Cory Barr and all the fire personal who responded to the explosion in 2018.
Cory Barr
Cory Barr(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will be dedicating a statue and memorial to fallen firefighter Cory Barr and all the fire personal who responded to the explosion in 2018.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison tells NBC15 New on Wednesday that over $29,000 have been raised in donations to fund a statue and a memorial.

A portion of Angell Street near the fire station will also be renamed to Barr Street, Garrison says. 

The statue and memorial will be dedicated during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on July 10. The chief says attendees will be divided into groups of 25 people, and all will be required to wear masks.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on the Sun Prairie Fire Department's Facebook page.

Chief Garrison says the statue and memorial are meant to reinforce the meaning of “Sun Prairie Strong.”

Sun Prairie’s post office was also renamed in honor of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr in October of 2019.

Barr was killed in an explosion in July 2018 after a contractor struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: 10 shell casings located after shots fired on east side

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating several reports of gunshots fired on the city’s east side late Tuesday night.

Crime

MPD: Madison man arrested after kicking in door of young woman’s apartment

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A 57-year-old Madison man kicked in the door of a 21-year-old woman’s apartment and repeatedly yelled “Where is he?” to her Tuesday night, police say.

News

4 - Homicide investigation

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Concealed Carry during the Dane County mask order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The upcoming order to wear a mask in Dane Co. should not affect gun owners with concealed carry permits ability to still pack their firearms, the City of Madison’s deputy attorney tells NBC15 News.

Latest News

News

Dangerous Heat Wednesday To Strong Storms Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Some areas could see heat indexes over 100 degrees, before a front moves in triggering thunderstorms Thursday.

Coronavirus

All Wisconsin state workers required to wear masks while indoors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Starting next Monday, all Wisconsin state employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while indoors in state facilities.

State

Evers restarting plans to expand I-94 around Milwaukee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WMTV Staff
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 around Milwaukee.

State

Semi truck rolls onto side and pushes barrier into opposing traffic near Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A semi driver was injured after his tractor trailer rolled onto its side and pushed a median barrier into opposing traffic along I-94 in Saint Crois County Wednesday morning.

News

"DEFEND BLACK WOMXN" was written in giant yellow letters in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Percent-positive of COVID-19 rises again as 500+ new cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More than a hundred new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, coupled with an decrease in total tests reported, sent the daily percentage of tests that came back positive back up over five percent.