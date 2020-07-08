Sun Prairie dedicates statue, names street after fallen fire captain Cory Barr

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will be dedicating a statue and memorial to fallen firefighter Cory Barr and all the fire personal who responded to the explosion in 2018.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison tells NBC15 New on Wednesday that over $29,000 have been raised in donations to fund a statue and a memorial.

A portion of Angell Street near the fire station will also be renamed to Barr Street, Garrison says.

The statue and memorial will be dedicated during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on July 10. The chief says attendees will be divided into groups of 25 people, and all will be required to wear masks.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on the Sun Prairie Fire Department's Facebook page.

Chief Garrison says the statue and memorial are meant to reinforce the meaning of “Sun Prairie Strong.”

Sun Prairie’s post office was also renamed in honor of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr in October of 2019.

Barr was killed in an explosion in July 2018 after a contractor struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.