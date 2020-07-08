Advertisement

United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

United Airlines is sending layoff notices to up to 36,000 employees - half its U.S. staff.
United Airlines is sending layoff notices to up to 36,000 employees - half its U.S. staff.(United/CNN)
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry.

The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.

United officials said Wednesday that they still hope to limit the number of October layoffs by offering early retirement, and that the 36,000 number is a worst case scenario. The notices being sent to employees this month are meant to comply with 60-day warning ahead of mass job cuts.

The furloughs would include 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer service and gate agents, 5,500 maintenance workers and 2,250 pilots.

"The United Airlines projected furlough numbers are a gut punch, but they are also the most honest assessment we've seen on the state of the industry," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. "This crisis dwarfs all others in aviation history, and there's no end in sight."

If United carries through on the notices, furloughs would take effect on or shortly after Oct. 1. United can't lay off workers before then as a condition of the $5 billion in federal payroll aid it began receiving this spring.

The flight attendants' union and other airline labor groups are lobbying Congress to approve another $25 billion in payroll aid to protect jobs through next March. But a senior United executive expressed doubt that Congress would approve the spending in an election year.

"We do not feel like we can count on additional government support to survive," said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

United executives said the notices covered 45% of the airline's U.S. staff. Another 1,300 management and support staff will be laid off Oct. 1, the company said. Including international employees, United has a work force of about 95,000.

Air travel plunged about 95% from March 1 until mid-April, then began a slow recovery. The number of U.S. air travelers around the July 4 weekend was the highest since mid-March, but was still down about 70% from a year ago.

In recent weeks, the number of new reported cases of COVID-19 has roughly doubled to about 50,000 a day. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Chicago have announced that people arriving from states with high infection rates will have to quarantine, throwing up a new roadblock to travel.

United's traffic at its hub in Newark, New Jersey, has slumped more deeply than the rest of its network since those quarantine rules were announced.

Executives of other airlines have predicted their companies will be much smaller, with fewer employees, in October. Delta Air Lines recently told employees that it will send layoff notices to more than 2,500 of its 14,000 pilots.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
Deciding how to save USPS is a complicated and decades-long fight in Washington. Some are calling for Congress to bail it out, but new leadership at the postal service could mean changes for the historic institution.

Crime

Madison man accused of attacking 3 people in apartment building

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 37-year-old Madison man is accused of going into an apartment building on the near west side of the city Tuesday evening and attacking three people in its common areas.

National

Proposed 'CAREN' act to target racially motivated 911 calls

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
A San Francisco official wants consequences for all the “Karens” out there.

National Politics

Fox’s Carlson criticized for saying Democrats, Duckworth hate America

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Tucker Carlson has been among the biggest television beneficiaries during the busy news period. He’s been reaching 4 million viewers a night.

Latest News

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: 4 expert tips to get hired from home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn, NerdWallet
Millions of newly out-of-work Americans are chasing employment simultaneously.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National Politics

Impeachment witness Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL COLVIN
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

National

2 charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
California prosecutors have charged two people with a hate crime along with other misdemeanors for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural.