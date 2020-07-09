77-year-old woman beaten and robbed by man in Walgreen’s parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are searching for a man who beat, mugged and nearly carjacked a 77-year-old woman Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Walgreen’s.

Police say the victim noticed a stranger was following her as she walked to her car, parked in the Walgreen’s parking lot at 4518 Cottage Grove Rd.

Once she was in her car, the man approached the passenger window, asking for directions.

After rolling the window down slightly, the man reached through the window and unlocked the door. He then entered her car and began to pull her hair and punch her in the face, according to an MPD incident report.

He ordered the woman to start driving, but she refused. Police say she then attempted to alert bystanders by honking her horn. As she honked for help, the man stole her purse and escaped.

The woman suffered several face injuries and was seen by paramedics.

MPD says they are reviewing surveillance images in hopes it will aid in identifying and arresting the man.

