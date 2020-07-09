Another shots fired call in Madison, believed to be a shootout between two cars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they’re investigating after two cars were caught on video shooting at one another early Thursday morning.

Officers say just before 3 a.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots in the 7900 block of Tree Lane. When they arrived, officers say they found 25 shell casings.

When reviewing camera footage, police say they saw a silver sedan shooting at another silver car in a parking lot. There are no reports of injuries, but two uninvolved vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and collecting video evidence. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

