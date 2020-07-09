Advertisement

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

The Big Ten Conference is likely to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten Conference is likely to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Big Ten said in a news release Thursday afternoon that if the conference is able to participate in fall sports (that is: men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball), Big Ten will cancel all non-conference games and move to conference-only games for those sports.

The conference adds that details for each sport will be released at a later date. “By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” according to the release.

Big Ten presidents and athletics directors discussed options for fall sports starting during the pandemic earlier this week and coaches were given a chance to weigh-in Thursday morning.

