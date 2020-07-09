Advertisement

Dane Co. businesses hold firm to public health order: masks will be required

As the use of face masks stirs national debate, local businesses detail what they will do if people do not comply.
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In compliance with Public Health Madison and Dane Co. new emergency order to require masks indoors, some area businesses announced they will hold firm to the policy.

On Tuesday, PHMDC announced starting July 13, everyone over the age of five will be required to wear a mask indoors with other people who are not members of their immediate households.

Owner of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Patrick DePula, said those who choose to not wear a mask simply because they do not want to will not be able to dine at the restaurant. With several locations across Dane County, he took to Facebook to let customers know refusal to wear one will not be tolerated.

“When you walk into the restaurant you should be wearing a mask, and once you are seated and socially distanced six feet away from another party, you can take your mask off,” he said.

DePula said they started their own mandate as soon as PHMDC announced the county-wide order.

“Some people were upset that they had to wear a mask and some people were upset that we would have the gall to charge somebody what it costs for the mask if we provided them one,”

Going along with the county mandate, come Monday Metcalfe’s Market locations will also mandate wearing a mask. President and co-owner Tim Metcalfe said he understands some might not be able to wear a mask for medical reasons, and customers should not take matters in their own hands if they are uncomfortable.

”I think the public should make the store personnel aware of that let management politely let that customer know that masks are mandatory.”

DePula said he hopes patrons can understand the mandate needs to happen to keep doors open.

“I’m weary of constantly adapting and then having to deal with a handful of people that are just incorrigible, irascible and unhinged,” he said.

