Advertisement

Dane Co. unveils new technology to clean lakes

The new tool helps remove algae and weeds from area lakes.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot weather and the COVID-19 pandemic are driving many people outdoors and onto the water, but harmful algae blooms could be waiting in area lakes.

Jenna Heim and her family have been coming out to Dane County’s lakes every week.

“I’m not working right now, so we’ve been coming out pretty often, probably three or four times a week...boating, tubing, swimming,” said Heim, who lives in Madison.

Heim has seen the algae problem firsthand.

“We do notice the algae on the trailer and the boat when we’re coming off the water,” she said, adding that she usually has to rinse the boat off.

Too much algae can even close local beaches.

“[It] can just make it generally yucky and smelly, you don’t want to boat there, you don’t want to swim there,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Most algae is harmless, but certain blooms, especially blue-green algae, can be toxic - especially to pets.

“It’s more concerning because I feel like I can’t bring my dog out,” Heim explained.

This summer, Dane County is bringing in a new tool to fight it, designed by its engineers.

At first glance, it looks like a normal boat, but it is fitted with attachments to vacuum up lake water filled with algae and weeds. Bags on the boat trap the algae and filter the clean water back into the lake.

“The stuff that ends up in the bags will end up being landfilled,” Parisi explained.

The county is testing out the new system on most area lakes to improve water quality for swimmers and boaters.

“People are looking for somewhere to get out where it’s outside and where it’s safe,” Parisi said, adding, “We really want to focus on making our beautiful lakes accessible.”

Dane County also expanded another lake cleanup effort, its Blue Water Barge program, to Lake Waubesa. The program removes aquatic plants and debris from piers, storm water outlets and beaches.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

News

Tragic death of Baraboo 10-year-old spurs talk of youth mental health

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Baraboo Police Department is still investigating the official cause of death for 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher after she was found in a field near her home after she was missing for 19 hours. Police report that Kodie left a not threatening to harm herself and her family believes she may have taken pills. Her death opens up a discussion about talking to kids and teens about mental health and suicide.

News

6 - homicide investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tragic Baraboo death spurs talk of youth mental health

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Satanic Temple threatens lawsuit if ‘In God We Trust’ appears on new Mississippi flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
A non-theistic religious organization called the Satanic Temple is threatening to sue Mississippi if the state moves forward with its plan to include the words “In God We Trust” on the new state flag.

News

Dane Co. unveils new technology to clean lakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
The new system vacuums up lake water and filters out algae and weeds.

News

As DWD triples staff, Assembly Republicans propose unemployment loan program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The DWD announced the staff working to answer calls, process claims, and distribute funds has grown from 500 people to over 1,700 as of Tuesday.

Crime

MPD: Burglars steal guns and a car from unsuspecting neighbors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A orange Hyundai Santa Fe, three rifles and a handgun were stolen from a Carberry Street home on the east side of Madison early Wednesday morning.

News

Assembly republicans propose unemployment loan program

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

MPD: 10 shell casings located after shots fired on east side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating several reports of gunshots fired on the city’s east side late Tuesday night.