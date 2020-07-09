Advertisement

Delaware North furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected.
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees.

Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected.

WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

