Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for missing Marshall man

The Marshall Police Department says Gibriel Abdoulie Senghore was last seen at 701 W. Main St. in Marshall on June 29.
Gibriel Abdoulie Senghore
Gibriel Abdoulie Senghore(Marshall PD)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old last seen in Marshall, Wisconsin Thursday.

Senghore was reported to be near the Dollar General with his father's bicycle. Senghore was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans, according to authorities.

Senghore was reported to be near the Dollar General with his father’s bicycle. Senghore was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans, according to authorities.

Senghore is around 6′1″ tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Marshall Police Department says it has followed up on numerous tips involving Senghore’s possible whereabouts, with the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, but have not been able to substantiate his location. Senghore has gone missing in the past where he becomes confused on how to get home.

Anyone with information about Senghore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marshall Police at 608-655-3533 or the Dane County Non-Emergency Line at 608-255-2345. Information received will be kept anonymous upon request.

