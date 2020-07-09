Advertisement

First Alert Day: Severe storms loom Thursday evening

The main threats will be gusty winds, small hail, and torrential rainfall.
The hourly planner starting at 5 p.m. on July 9, 2020.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An approaching cold front will bring strong to severe storms this evening. The main threats will be gusty winds, small hail, and torrential rainfall. The severe threat will diminish after sunset, but scattered showers and storms will remain into early Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s. Early showers possible Friday before afternoon sunshine returns. Temperatures slightly cooler and into the middle 80s

The weekend will bring slightly lower humidity levels along with temperatures into the middle 80s. While there is the chance of a few showers, most places will remain on the dry side of things. This calmer stretch of weather will continue into Monday before our next organized weathermaker moves in for the middle of the week.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be back into the upper 80s and storm chances will be on the increase.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

