Former Gov. Tommy Thompson dedicated to UW campuses reopening in fall

The former Republican governor spoke Thursday at his first Board of Regents meeting as president.
University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson and former governor of Wisconsin.
University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson and former governor of Wisconsin.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says he has requested $110 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment so campuses can safely reopen this fall.

The former Republican governor spoke Thursday at his first Board of Regents meeting as president.

He attended in person, wearing a mask. Thompson has taken over the system at a precarious time.

Campuses are struggling with deep budget holes caused by the coronavirus pandemic and complicated decisions about how and whether to reopen campuses in the fall.

