Gov. Evers: Online COVID-19 test registrations improves efficiency

COVID Connect webpage
COVID Connect webpage(nbc15)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers announced Thursday a new online COVID Connect testing registration system has allowed staff at the Alliant Energy testing site to conduct 40 percent more tests per hour over a two-day period last week.

The system was piloted by the state at the National Guard testing site at the Alliant Energy Center and will soon roll out to other National Guard testing sites across the state, according the Dept. of Health Services.

COVID Connect, also referred to as dynamics test registration application (DTRA), allows patients to register from their phone. Once a patient is registered, they will receive two emails containing registration confirmation, an access code and a link to report potential exposure locations and people.

‘There were a lot of complaints last week about wait times above four hours, and so to have wait times under an hour at the Alliant energy center is great, and it’s a combination of the additional lanes we added as well as the DTRA rollout,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the Wisconsin National Guard adjutant general.

Once the results are complete, the patient receives an email with a link to access their results.

“Using COVID Connect results in faster testing, more timely results to patients, and more comprehensive information that contact tracers can use to track the spread of COVID-19 and encourage isolation,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm in the release. “This is one more tool we can use to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”

According to officials, over two days, the Alliant Energy Testing Center was able to send out 3,800 results by email.  

