Gov. Evers picks retired judges to select redistricting panel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year’s census.

“I believe, and I know Wisconsinites do, too, that the people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around,” Gov. Evers said.

The group’s work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create.

“When I ran for governor, I promised the people of this state that I would fight for nonpartisan redistricting and fair, nonpartisan maps that were drawn in the light of day, and by golly, we’re going to make good on that promise,” Evers continued.

State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor’s approval. Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year’s election so they could override any Evers veto.

We had a race for governor in 2018. I won. Unfortunately, things got off on the wrong foot because Republicans immediately passed a law overriding the will of the people and the election, and they’ve been sour grapes ever since. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 9, 2020

But I'm not going to let that stop me from continuing to do what I promised I would when I ran for this office—I am going to keep putting people first and doing what's best for the people of our state. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 9, 2020

