Advertisement

Gov. Evers picks retired judges to select redistricting panel

The group’s work will be advisory only.
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(WMTV / Governor's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year’s census.

“I believe, and I know Wisconsinites do, too, that the people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around,” Gov. Evers said.

The group’s work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create.

“When I ran for governor, I promised the people of this state that I would fight for nonpartisan redistricting and fair, nonpartisan maps that were drawn in the light of day, and by golly, we’re going to make good on that promise,” Evers continued. 

State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor’s approval. Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year’s election so they could override any Evers veto.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Janesville Police searching for missing man

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Delaware North furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees.

Coronavirus

Website to volunteer for US Covid-19 vaccine trials goes live

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you want to volunteer to take the COVID-19 vaccine before it is widely available, a new website has launched to help you with that.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court has ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases in a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma that remains an American Indian reservation.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin Rapids teen missing and endangered

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department issued an alert Thursday morning for a 16-year-old girl who left home and left a suicide note.

State

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that curtailed the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general.

News

Man wanted since May for attempted murder spotted in Beloit

Updated: 7 hours ago
Beloit police say Isaiah Evans was seen on Wednesday, nearly two months after the crime.

News

Another shots fired call in Madison, car seen shooting at other car

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officers say they found 25 shell casings early Thursday morning on Tree Lane.

News

10 - MASK MANDATE

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

10 - ALLIANT TESTING

Updated: 14 hours ago