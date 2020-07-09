Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year’s census. The group’s work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create. State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor’s approval. Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year’s election so they could override any Evers veto.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees. Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected. WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that curtailed the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general. The ruling Thursday rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republicans yet another victory. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a series of laws in December 2018 designed to weaken Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, before they took office in January 2019. The laws prohibit Evers from ordering Kaul to withdraw from lawsuits, give legislators the right to intervene in lawsuits without using Kaul’s Justice Department lawyers and force Kaul to get GOP legislators’ permission before settling lawsuits.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A petition has been filed to recall Madison’s mayor by a resident who says she didn’t do enough to protect the city during recent civil unrest. Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect more than 36,000 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward. The 38-year-old hotel manager tells the State Journal that Rhodes-Conway should be removed from office in part because she did not keep the city safe when demonstrators tore down statues, punched state Sen. Tim Carpenter and threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building on June 23. Rhodes-Conway says she won't be "distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”