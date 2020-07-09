Advertisement

Madison mayor wants police chief decision in 90 days

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is asking for a decision on a police chief within 90 days.

Rhodes-Conway sent a letter to the Police and Fire Commission on Wednesday.

“I remain concerned that it has been 10 months since Chief Koval retired,” wrote Rhodes-Conway.  “Particularly in this transformative historic time, our community needs a permanent, community-vetted police chief to take us into a new era of public safety design and implementation.”

She added there will be staff and support available to conduct a “robust and transparent” process. She wants a calendar and a list of resources needed to accomplish the 90-day selection at its July 13 meeting.

Former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval retired at the end of September. Vic Wahl has served as acting

In January, the PFC said the selection process can take anywhere from six months to a full year.

The PFC originally planned on four town hall meetings, but the Coronavirus pandemic changed that. At the upcoming meeting on July 13, and on July 22 at Noon, the commission is accepting public comment from the community on what qualities they would like to see in the next police chief.

They also plan to launch a survey in the coming weeks to get more feedback.

Dear Commissioners:

Thank you for recently releasing a public consultation process for public input into the hiring of Madison’s new police chief. I appreciate the difficulty the pandemic poses as you seek public consultation and I appreciate that you are pursuing multiple methods of community input.

However, I remain concerned that it has been 10 months since Chief Koval retired. Particularly in this transformative historic time, our community needs a permanent, community-vetted police chief to take us into a new era of public safety design and implementation.

City staff from multiple departments, including administrative support and IT, remain at your disposal to help facilitate remote meetings, conduct public engagement, assist with the consultant contract, and conduct the search. In short, you should have all the resources you need to conduct a robust and transparent process in short order.

I ask that you plan to have a decision on the next chief within 90 days so this community can move forward. I hope at your next meeting on Monday July 13th you will release a calendar and list of resources needed to accomplish this goal.

Thank you for your service in this difficult time. Please don’t hesitate to call on me, my staff, or anyone in City government for assistance in this critically important work.

Sincerely,

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

