Madison police searching for suspect in downtown stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a downtown stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the stabbing occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Peace Park during a fight between two homeless men, neither individual’s name was released. Some witnesses indicated the suspect may have used scissors.

@madisonpolice searching for suspect in Peace Park stabbing. Witnesses tell police a fight broke out between two homeless men. Victim stabbed in chest, sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/3w9ymgZI4W — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) July 9, 2020

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the chest and was taken to the hospital. Police have not given an update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses. They believe the suspect is still in the downtown area.

