Advertisement

Madison police searching for suspect in downtown stabbing

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing at Peace Park on July 9, 2020.
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing at Peace Park on July 9, 2020.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a downtown stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the stabbing occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Peace Park during a fight between two homeless men, neither individual’s name was released. Some witnesses indicated the suspect may have used scissors.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the chest and was taken to the hospital. Police have not given an update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses. They believe the suspect is still in the downtown area.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents.

Crime

77-year-old woman beaten and robbed by man in Walgreen’s parking lot

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are searching for a man who beat, mugged and nearly carjacked a 77-year-old woman Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Walgreen’s.

Sports

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference is likely to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to COVID-19, ESPN reported Thursday.

Education

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson dedicated to UW campuses reopening in fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says he has requested $110 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment so campuses can safely reopen this fall.

Latest News

News

Petition calls for recall of Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect more than 36,000 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward.

Local

Madison man whose arrest sparked protest indicted by federal grand jury

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
federal grand jury in Madison has indicted a Madison activist for reportedly threatening two state street businesses in exchange for free food, drinks, and money.

News

Preliminary autopsy concludes Kodie Dutcher died from pharmacologic suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The preliminary findings from an autopsy found that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher died due to pharmacologic suicide, the Baraboo Police Department announced Thursday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports record high new COVID-19 cases and total tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Despite the high number of tests the percent-positive was 5.7 percent.

News

Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for missing Marshall man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old last seen in Marshall, Wisconsin Thursday.

News

UW-Whitewater outlines plans for students to come back in the Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The “Warhawks Return: Practices for Fall 2020” details social distancing must be maintained, face coverings will be required in shared spaces and students will be informed of the specific format of their classes before the start of the semester on Sept. 2.