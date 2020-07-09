Advertisement

Madison, Sun Prairie police report “staggering” number of gun violence cases in 2020

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County police departments report startling statistics on gun violence so far this year, with a “spike” last week in Madison.

Madison police chief Vic Wahl said that a single week—between June 30 and July 7—showed a “trend moving in the wrong direction.”

He noted: 2 fatal shootings, 15 shots-fired incidents, 8 houses and 7 cars hit by gunfire and a total of 148 shell casings recovered.

The incidents, he described, ranged from “handguns, rifles, people shooting at each other in moving cars [and] people shooting into homes where children are present.”

Wahl compared this data to last year’s, saying nearly every month in 2019 saw 15 or fewer shots-fired incidents. Madison saw the same number of incidents during this one week in 2020.

“That should just be staggering in terms of the amount of gunfire that’s taking place in a very short period of time in the city,” he said.

The concern over gun violence is similar at the Sun Prairie Police Department.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Cox, there have been seven shots-fired incidents this year, with two of them resulting in injured victims. The running total in 2020, he said, is the same as last year’s grand total.

Furthermore, Cox said that the seven gun-related cases are “outside of Sun Prairie’s normal.” In 2018, there were two incidents, whereas in 2016 and 2017, there were four.

But according to Cox, the department “goes beyond” the numbers to figure out the “root cause of it, so that we can prevent it from happening again or that we can potentially prevent that retaliatory shooting.”

Though current data do not explicitly draw the connection, Cox said that his officers prepared for COVID-19 to impact behavior.

“Their lives were torn up,” he said. “They’re flipped upside down. Potentially businesses are shut down. Money [is] not coming in. That’s going to make people act potentially differently than when they’re normally faced with stressors.”

As for steps to mitigate gun violence, both Madison and Sun Prairie police departments said they seek opportunities for prevention and intervention. Madison’s police chief said he works with community stakeholders and highlighted the “Focused Interruption Coalition,” a group that tries to connect with those in ongoing disputes.

However, Wahl added, “These problems defy any sort of easy solution. You can look across the country, and we grapple with gun violence here in the country. It may ebb and flow a little, bit but the level of firearm-related killings and shootings that we have here in the United States are just off the chart when we compare to other countries.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10 - MASK MANDATE

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

10 - ALLIANT TESTING

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

10 - SPIKE IN GUN VIOLENCE

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Health officials launch initiative to speed up waiting time at COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Local health officials are working on a fix after increased demands meant longer lines to get a COVID-19 test at the Madison area’s largest test site – the Alliant Energy Center.

Latest News

News

Dane Co. businesses hold firm to public health order: masks will be required

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Owner of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Patrick DePula, said those who choose to not wear a mask simply because they do not want to will not be able to dine at the restaurant.

State

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

News

Tragic death of Baraboo 10-year-old spurs talk of youth mental health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Baraboo Police Department is still investigating the official cause of death for 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher after she was found in a field near her home after she was missing for 19 hours. Police report that Kodie left a not threatening to harm herself and her family believes she may have taken pills. Her death opens up a discussion about talking to kids and teens about mental health and suicide.

News

6 - homicide investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Tragic Baraboo death spurs talk of youth mental health

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dane Co. unveils new technology to clean lakes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The new tool helps remove algae and weeds from area lakes.