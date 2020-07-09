Advertisement

Man wanted since May for attempted murder spotted in Beloit

Beloit police say Isaiah Evans was seen on Wednesday, nearly two months after the crime
Isaiah Evans (Source: Beloit Police Department)
Isaiah Evans (Source: Beloit Police Department)(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit police say they are still looking for Isaiah Evans about two months after he allegedly tried to shoot and kill a man.

Officers say Evans was spotted in Beloit in the 1700 block of Pine Street on Wednesday.

Evans is linked to the shooting of a 37-year-old man on May 16, near the intersection of Keeler and Dewey Avenue. The victim survived the shooting.

Evans is considered armed and dangerous, and is also wanted on a probation warrant.

Anyone with information on Evans or this shooting are asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to these website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).

