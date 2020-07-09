Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site opens today

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County expand testing to Latino and African American communities
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center, during the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Homestead, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (WCAX)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lighthouse Church on Schroeder Rd. on Madison’s West Side will become a COVID-19 testing site from 1-7 p.m. on July 9.

This is one of the additional sites opened up by the new partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Public Health Madison and Dane County to expand testing to African American and Latino communities. There will be six testing sites opening over a three week period. Each site will be open for an allotted amount of time on a specific date.

The date and time of the locations include:

-Tuesday, July 14, Northport CLC, 1-7 p.m.

-Thursday, July 16, The Hmong Institute, 1-7 p.m.

-Tuesday, July 21, Taft Street Club, 1-7 p.m.

-Thursday, July 23, The Mackenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, 12-6 p.m.

Testing is free and welcome to everyone. There will be masks provided as well as information cards given out explaining next steps if you test positive for COVID-19. People should expect to get their results 3-7 days after getting tested.

More information about the new testing sites click here.

