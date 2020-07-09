New COVID-19 testing site opens today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lighthouse Church on Schroeder Rd. on Madison’s West Side will become a COVID-19 testing site from 1-7 p.m. on July 9.

This is one of the additional sites opened up by the new partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Public Health Madison and Dane County to expand testing to African American and Latino communities. There will be six testing sites opening over a three week period. Each site will be open for an allotted amount of time on a specific date.

The date and time of the locations include:

-Tuesday, July 14, Northport CLC, 1-7 p.m.

-Thursday, July 16, The Hmong Institute, 1-7 p.m.

-Tuesday, July 21, Taft Street Club, 1-7 p.m.

-Thursday, July 23, The Mackenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, 12-6 p.m.

Testing is free and welcome to everyone. There will be masks provided as well as information cards given out explaining next steps if you test positive for COVID-19. People should expect to get their results 3-7 days after getting tested.

