Advertisement

Police: 5 arrested in Los Angeles death of rapper Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke performs at Sean Combs’ New Year's Eve party on Star Island in Miami Beach in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2020.
Pop Smoke performs at Sean Combs’ New Year's Eve party on Star Island in Miami Beach in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2020.(Source: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting, police said after detectives arrested the group Thursday morning.

Los Angeles police had initially discounted a robbery theory in the days after the 20-year-old rapper's death Feb. 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills. Pop Smoke's legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who oversees the Los Angeles Police Department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division, said three men and two teenage boys likely went to the home because they knew Pop Smoke was there from social media posts. They stole items from the home, though Tippet said he could not divulge what was taken. The teens were 15 and 17 years old.

"We believe that it was a robbery. Initially we didn't really have the evidence but then we discovered some other evidence that showed this was likely a home invasion gone bad," Tippet told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The five suspects were arrested Thursday morning as detectives served several search warrants in Los Angeles. All are believed to be members of a South Los Angeles gang, which Tippet would not name, and at least some of them are believed to be linked to a 2019 homicide when a fight escalated into a shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Pop Smoke and his entourage staying at the home are not believed to be associated with the gang, Tippet said. No one else was shot during the incident.

The Los Angeles Times reported in February that the rapper had posted pictures of him posing by an infinity pool in the home's backyard, as well as a picture of the Los Angeles skyline from what was likely the house's backyard. In another post, Pop Smoke or a member of his entourage put a picture of a gift bag tagged with the Hollywood Hills address and a different photo showed him posing by a Ranger Rover in a spot where the home's address was partly visible in the background.

"It's our belief that (the home-invasion robbery) was based on some of the social media" posts, Tippet said. "It's based on the fact that he was posting his information may have contributed to him knowing where to find him."

The home where the shooting occurred is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer John Mellencamp and a star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Teddi Mellencamp previously said on Instagram that the couple had been notified of the shooting at their rental property but knew no more than what they had seen in media reports.

Pop Smoke arrived on the rap scene in 2018 and broke out with "Welcome to the Party" a gangsta anthem with boasts about shootings, killings and drugs that became a huge sensation, and prompted Nicki Minaj to drop a verse on a remix.

Earlier this year, Pop Smoke released the mixtape "Meet the Woo 2," which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. It was the follow up to his first official release, "Meet the Woo." The rapper also had the popular hit "Gatti" with Travis Scott and Jackboys and "Dior."

Last week, Pop Smoke released his posthumous debut album "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," which was met with mostly positive reviews. The 19-track album featured several star-studded guests including 50 Cent, Roddy Rich, Future, Swae Lee, Quavo and others.

___

Associated Press Writer Jonathan Landrum contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson dedicated to UW campuses reopening in fall

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says he has requested $110 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment so campuses can safely reopen this fall.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

National Politics

No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

News

Petition calls for recall of Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect more than 36,000 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward.

National

Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr ‘urged’ him to resign

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Geoffrey Berman, the former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is providing the committee with a detailed account behind closed doors.

Latest News

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

Coronavirus

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

News

Preliminary autopsy concludes Kodie Dutcher died from pharmacologic suicide

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The preliminary findings from an autopsy found that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher died due to pharmacologic suicide, the Baraboo Police Department announced Thursday.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 36 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports record high new COVID-19 cases and total tests

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Despite the high number of tests the percent-positive was 5.7 percent.

News

Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for missing Marshall man

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old last seen in Marshall, Wisconsin Thursday.