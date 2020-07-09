‘Reach Out and Read’ program gives out books at pediatric well visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ‘Reach Out and Read’ program started in Wisconsin in 2010 and is having an impact on families and literacy ever since.

Early Age Page Turning 📚THURSDAY at 10: A program that gives books to children as part of their check-ups is having an impact on early literacy and brain development. Get an inside look at 'Reach Out and Read' in Wisconsin health clinics tomorrow on NBC15 Madison. 📚 Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Early Age Page Turning

Lauren Dyson says story time with her children is special.

“It intrigues the kids,” said Dyson. “It peaks their interest because they want to learn and they want to know what it says.”

The mother of two, with a third baby on the way, says her four-year-old Ryder is curious about letters and numbers.

“He’ll be like what’s this say?” Dyson said. “I love it. I love that he is so into wanting to know and learn.”

Her daughter, Aryia, is just a baby but loves to hold a board book.

“Her face lights up,” said Dyson. “She’s interested in it and it’s just absolutely amazing.”

Dyson comes from a family of teachers and has even spent time working the Sun Prairie School District. She says she knows how important exposing her kids to reading is at an early age.

“The younger you start it, the easier it’s going to be for them to learn,” Dyson said.

EARLY AGE PAGE TURNING: Books are as commonplace as band aids in many pediatric clinics across Wisconsin. 📚👶 Tonight at... Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Early Child Development

Dyson and her two kids are part of the ‘Reach Out and Read’ program through their pediatric clinic in Sun Prairie.

At participating clinics, starting at age six months, families are given a free book during a well-child visit. Medical providers trained in the Reach Out and Read program use books as a way to talk about early literacy.

“This becomes such an easy tool to start a hard conversation,” said Dr. Gindlesberger, who is a family physician for Dyson’s children.

At her clinic, books are as commonplace as band-aids.

“Having the books in the room help us assess a child’s language so much better than them just being there,” said Dr. Gindlesberger.

For babies, she says looks at the way a child interacts with a book.

“You show them that book and their face lights up. They reach for it or grab it,” Dr. Gindlesberger said. “If the first thing they do is they shove it in their mouth, it’s fantastic because it’s exactly what they’re supposed to do.”

Health experts say doctors use books to keep track of a child’s brain development.

“In that moment, in that short interaction, you know that a child is on target and is going to be just fine,” she said.

For toddlers, Dr. Gindlesberger analyzes if a child is making connection between words.

“I start getting concerned when that kid doesn’t make that transition in that second year of life,” she said. “It’s one of the earliest indicators of a language delay or autism.”

These early warning signs help medical providers give parents access to resources from the very beginning.

The program officially ends when a child turns five but Dr. Gindlesberger says that doesn’t stop her from talking to her young patients about what they’re reading.

“They tell me about what they’re reading at school or what their favorite book series is,” she said. “The book conversation continues, even if it’s not the physical thing that I hand to them.”

Reach Out and Read Wisconsin

Over 30 years ago, Reach Out and Read was first founded at a pediatric clinic in Boston.

Ten years ago, the American Family Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin formed the Children’s Hospital Alliance of Wisconsin which adopted this program into state health clinics.

In 2010, there were 55 participating clinics. Since then, the program has grown to include 265 across the state.

Reach Out and Read project manager Karin Mahony says the main goal is to support parents as their child’s early educator.

“It empowers them in realizing that they are their child’s first and best teacher,” said Mahony. “It helps them be engaged in that process.”

There are other benefits too, such as allowing parents to strengthen family bonds.

“It’s giving a kid a book but it’s also giving them structured time with a parent,” Mahony said. “When the parents come in for a visit, they are taught that their relationship with their child is the most important thing that they can develop and foster.”

Mahony says Reach Out and Read operates as a parent support program.

“The clinicians and medical clinics are really the best way to provide that education and support for parents,” Mahony said. “They have almost universal access to families more than any other opportunity, child care, or organized program.”

Adult Literacy

The program also works conversely to better access literacy levels in the adult population.

“As soon as you bring a book into the conversation, parents also open up way more about some of their struggles,” said Dr. Gindlesberger.

According to Wisconsin Literacy, Inc., one in seven adults in Wisconsin struggles with low literacy. The group also found one in four struggles with basic math skills.

Dane County reports 10.3% of adults have a low literacy level.

Gindlesberger says it’s a personal thing for an adult to admit which is why children’s books are helping.

“It makes it a much more friendly conversation versus if I give them this really long medical handout,” she said. “If I give them a book, I can see how they interact with their child and the book. I can see if they are opening it and reading easily or they’re opening it and they’re struggling.”

Fundraising Efforts

Even though Reach Out and Read Wisconsin has support of the Children’s Hospital Alliance of Wisconsin, in addition to other health systems, the program has stopped accepting applications from clinics that want to implement the program.

Mahony says it’s because right now there isn’t enough staff able to provide the service to clinics.

“Our hope is that we just keep going,” said Mahony. “We’re still looking for funds to hire additional staff so that we can expand the programs to more clinics waiting in the wings.”

Many doctors, nurses, and clinic staff all volunteer their time to be trained and implement ‘Reach Out and Read’ in the clinical setting.

To donate or learn more about clinic locations, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.