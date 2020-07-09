Almost 2K customers without power as severe thunderstorms roll through Wisconsin

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, Wis. (WMTV) - At least 1,800 customers are without power as severe thunderstorms roll through Thursday evening.

According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 1,353 customers do not have power, as of 6:30 p.m. That includes 630 in Dane County, 280 in Iowa County and 200 in Rock County.

According to Madison Gas & Electric, 550 customers are without power in the Madison area.

Severe Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in the following counties: Dodge, Columbia, Dane, Marquette, Sauk and Iowa.

