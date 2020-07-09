Advertisement

UW-Whitewater outlines plans for students to come back in the Fall

Similar to UW-Madison, classes will be a hybrid model, going to full online instruction come Thanksgiving break.
uw Whitewater fall reopening plan(UW Whitewater)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Whitewater announced it plans to start on time in the Fall, with a hybrid of in-person and online classes offered. On Thursday, campus leadership held town halls to discuss the plan.

The “Warhawks Return: Practices for Fall 2020” details social distancing must be maintained, face coverings will be required in shared spaces and students will be informed of the specific format of their classes before the start of the semester on Sept. 2. Instruction will return to online only after Nov. 20.

Residence and dining halls will be open with safety measures in place for students who wish to return to campus.

“In order to maintain social distancing, the working capacities of our classrooms are limited. This will require a large percentage of our classes to be held in some sort of hybrid model,” said Interim Associate Vice Chancellor Kristin Plessel.

Some of those class models include face-to-face, online, remote or a combination. Testing will also be available on campus in a limited capacity.

“Free tests are available at various hospitals and clinics in the area, individuals are strongly encouraged to use outside facilities,” said Chancellor Dwight Watson.

If any person has concerns, a COVID-19 hotline and reporting tool is available HERE.

UW-Platteville also posted on Tues. they will welcome students back on Sept. 2 as well, and no classes will be offered face-to-face after Nov. 25.

To read the full update click HERE.

