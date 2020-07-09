Advertisement

Website to volunteer for US Covid-19 vaccine trials goes live

Researchers are looking to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers.
(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you want to volunteer to take the COVID-19 vaccine before it is widely available, a new website has launched to help you with that.

The site called CoronavirusPreventionNetwork.org went live Wednesday and it provides information on all the clinical trials in the United States. Researchers are looking to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers.

Anyone interested in joining a vaccine clinical study can fill out a quick questionnaire. After registering, if you qualify, your information will be sent to the study site closest to you.

People who don’t get out much and who wear a mask when they do leave home would not necessarily make the best study subjects. Scientists want to test the effectiveness of the vaccine which is hard to judge if the participant hasn’t been exposed to COVID-19.

The website will handle registration for the four large vaccine studies expected to start this summer and fall as well as any others that follow.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

Coronavirus

Delaware North furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees.

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Latest News

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Coronavirus

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National

Tokyo Games face skeptics, 1-day COVID-19 infection record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The poll by the Japan News Network said only 17% thought it could be held next year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.