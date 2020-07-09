Advertisement

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire.
Cory Radke
Cory Radke(FOX6)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire.

WITI-TV reports that Radke was first to arrive at the house. He kicked in a side door, found a dog named Deezel on the couch and got the dog outside. Firefighters found another dog, Fido, under a bed and got that dog outside. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tragic death of Baraboo 10-year-old spurs talk of youth mental health

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Baraboo Police Department is still investigating the official cause of death for 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher after she was found in a field near her home after she was missing for 19 hours. Police report that Kodie left a not threatening to harm herself and her family believes she may have taken pills. Her death opens up a discussion about talking to kids and teens about mental health and suicide.

News

6 - homicide investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tragic Baraboo death spurs talk of youth mental health

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dane Co. unveils new technology to clean lakes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The new tool helps remove algae and weeds from area lakes.

Latest News

National

Satanic Temple threatens lawsuit if ‘In God We Trust’ appears on new Mississippi flag

Updated: 1 hours ago
A non-theistic religious organization called the Satanic Temple is threatening to sue Mississippi if the state moves forward with its plan to include the words “In God We Trust” on the new state flag.

News

Dane Co. unveils new technology to clean lakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
The new system vacuums up lake water and filters out algae and weeds.

News

As DWD triples staff, Assembly Republicans propose unemployment loan program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The DWD announced the staff working to answer calls, process claims, and distribute funds has grown from 500 people to over 1,700 as of Tuesday.

Crime

MPD: Burglars steal guns and a car from unsuspecting neighbors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A orange Hyundai Santa Fe, three rifles and a handgun were stolen from a Carberry Street home on the east side of Madison early Wednesday morning.

News

Assembly republicans propose unemployment loan program

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

MPD: 10 shell casings located after shots fired on east side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating several reports of gunshots fired on the city’s east side late Tuesday night.