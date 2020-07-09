Wisconsin Rapids teen missing and endangered

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -

Wisconsin Rapids Police Department issued an alert Thursday morning for a 16-year-old girl who left home and left a suicide note.

Police state Justine Marie Giessel was last seen at her grandfather’s house in Wisconsin Rapids when she left the house around 6:15 Wednesday evening to go next door to her father’s house, who is out-of-town to watch movies.

Police said she did not return to her grandfather’s house and the grandfather found a suicide note on her computer in her bedroom at his home.

She does have her phone, but police said it is turned off, so they are unable to ping its signal.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, gray t-shirt, and black shoes.

If you see her or know any more information, you are asked to call Sgt. Dean Fleisner at the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at (715)421-8701 or email commcenter@co.wood.wi.us.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.